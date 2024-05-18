QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

