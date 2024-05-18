QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,195 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GoDaddy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

