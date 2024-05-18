QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $57.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

