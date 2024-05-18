QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,411.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $745.45 and a 1-year high of $1,415.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $30,941,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.