QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,781 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,781 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in V.F. by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 718,772 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $11,126,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE VFC opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
