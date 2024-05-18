QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,781 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,781 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in V.F. by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 718,772 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $11,126,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE VFC opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.