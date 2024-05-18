QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

