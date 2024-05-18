QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $12,591,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 1,182,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

