Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after buying an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $882.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.