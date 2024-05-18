RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,428,000 after buying an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 526,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $9,424,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 106.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.11. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

