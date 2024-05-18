Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 65,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 100,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

