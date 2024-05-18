Rossmore Private Capital Buys 120 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.64. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

