Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Snap-on worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $278.98 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

