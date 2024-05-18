SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

