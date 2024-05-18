Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

STWD stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

