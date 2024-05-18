Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

