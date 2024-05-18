Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

