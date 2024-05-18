Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 13.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

EQT Trading Up 1.7 %

EQT opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.