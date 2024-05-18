Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 216,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $73.52 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.