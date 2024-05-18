Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,292 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after acquiring an additional 373,802 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 136,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 876.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 103,090 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4,358.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,997 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $3,212,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.