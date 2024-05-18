Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,707 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

