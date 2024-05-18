Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

