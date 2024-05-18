The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.