TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRU opened at $77.69 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

