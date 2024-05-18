U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Position Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter.

JETS stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

