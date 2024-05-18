Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $209.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

