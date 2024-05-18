Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

