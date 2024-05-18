Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $924.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

