Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,643,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after buying an additional 153,271 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,373,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,193,000 after buying an additional 103,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

