Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Lessened by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $91.19 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.