Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,728 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.37% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WGO. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

