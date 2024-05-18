Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

