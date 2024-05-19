126,875 Shares in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of TDCX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TDCX by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TDCX by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TDCX by 130.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 118,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TDCX stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. TDCX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.26.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. TDCX had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

