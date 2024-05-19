2,298 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Revvity alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $10,291,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.