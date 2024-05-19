6,394 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Upstart by 37.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Upstart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,032. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

