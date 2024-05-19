72,765 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

