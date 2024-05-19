Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Adient were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 20.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

