Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 45,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 97,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $176.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

