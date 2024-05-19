Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.94

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 333853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

