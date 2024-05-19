Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $442.71 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $442.71 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,987.16 or 0.99854223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00090179 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04529823 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $13,144,677.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

