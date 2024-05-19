Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 22.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,270 shares of company stock valued at $64,605,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

