Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Major Shareholder Purchases $85,339.00 in Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -37.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

