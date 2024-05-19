Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 10,798 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PID opened at $18.85 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $912.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

