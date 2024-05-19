Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 741.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

