Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

