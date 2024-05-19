Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,198,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 153,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

