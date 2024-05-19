AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 226600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

