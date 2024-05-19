BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSPT stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.