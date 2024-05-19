Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Boston Partners grew its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ALLETE by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

