Boston Partners Buys New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 31.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

