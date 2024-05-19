Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.27% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

